If you want to save some money on an annual state park pass or FWC Gold Sportsman hunting and fishing license, you need to make your purchase soon.
The state of Florida is offering up to 50 percent discounts on state park passes and gold sportsman hunting and fishing licenses through the Great Outdoors Initiative, but the discounts end on January the 13th.
Through this Saturday, DEP is offering Florida State Parks annual passes for families and individuals at a 50% discount, while FWC discount its annual resident gold Sportsman license, five-year gold Sportsman license and Lifetime Sportsman license by 50%.
That means you can get a Family annual pass to all of Florida’s 175 state parks for only $60.00, while an individual annual pass is only $30.00.
FWC Gold Sportsman licenses, which include the saltwater fishing, freshwater fishing, hunting privileges and all associated permits, will also be discounted by 50%:
You can purchase your annual park pass at www.floridastateparks.org and your gold sportsman licenses at www.gooutdoorsflorida.com
The state of Florida is offering up to 50 percent discounts on state park passes and gold sportsman hunting and fishing licenses through the Great Outdoors Initiative, but the discounts end on January the 13th.
Through this Saturday, DEP is offering Florida State Parks annual passes for families and individuals at a 50% discount, while FWC discount its annual resident gold Sportsman license, five-year gold Sportsman license and Lifetime Sportsman license by 50%.
That means you can get a Family annual pass to all of Florida’s 175 state parks for only $60.00, while an individual annual pass is only $30.00.
FWC Gold Sportsman licenses, which include the saltwater fishing, freshwater fishing, hunting privileges and all associated permits, will also be discounted by 50%:
You can purchase your annual park pass at www.floridastateparks.org and your gold sportsman licenses at www.gooutdoorsflorida.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment