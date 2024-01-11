Franklin County will receive about 80 thousand dollars this year as part of an opioid settlement secured by the state attorney general office and now the county has to create a plan on how to spend the money.
The county will likely receive smaller payment every year for the next 5 years.
The state of Florida reached opioid settlements with both Wal-Mart and Walgreens to resolve claims related to the distribution and dispensing of prescription opioid medications across the companies’ pharmacies in the state.
A group called the Northwest Florida Health Network is serving as the administrator of the funding between the state and Franklin County.
There are strict limits on how the money can be used.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking to use the money to purchase a screening device for the county jail to prevent narcotics from reaching the inmate population.
County commissioners have not approved the purchase yet, but plan to meet with Sheriff AJ Smith and the Northwest Florida Health Network at a future meeting to discuss the settlement proceeds and the benefits of the screening technology.
