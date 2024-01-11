The 29th annual Camp Gordon Johnston parade will be held in Carrabelle on March 9th and if you or your organization would like to take part you can sign up now.
This parade has been held to honor our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to present.
The community parade typically features vintage military vehicles from Camp Gordon Johnston as well as from the Military Vehicle Preservation Association.
There will also be Junior ROTC units, color guards, veteran organizations and auxiliary units, and of course, many civic and community organizations such as floats, decorated golf carts, classic cars, Shriners and beauty queens of all ages.
All active duty and military veterans of all branches of service are invited to participate in the parade or find a place along the parade route.
There is no cost to participate in the parade.
Participants do not need any military affiliation to participate, just an appreciation for our veterans and military.
You can sign up today on-line at https://www.campgordonjohnston.com/parade-entry-form/
The deadline to sign up is March 4th.
