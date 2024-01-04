The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea is asking for help to repair their roof and remove a tree from their property.
The building that serves as the Marine Lab office and gift shop was built as an army barracks in 1949, and it has been through a lot over the years.
The Marine lab has managed to patch the roof and keep it going, but that can’t happen anymore.
In order to continue their insurance coverage, the Marine Lab is now required to have the roof totally replaced by a licensed roofer, which will cost $30,000.
Also, to comply with their insurance, the lab will also need to remove the water oak next to the gift shop.
The tree will be used to grow oysters at the Marine Lab’s living dock by making Japanese-style oyster stringers from the wood.
Those stringers will hang off the living dock into Dickerson Bay as a habitat for oysters.
For a donation of $75, you can help contribute to the construction of one of these stringers.
The Marine Lab has set up a go fund me site to collect money for the roof repair.
You can find the link on Oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio Facebook Page or just go on-line to gulfspecimen.org.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/5enfxz-fix-our-roof?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
http://live.oysterradio.com/
