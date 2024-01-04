Vandalism of public spaces continues to be a problem in 2024.
The public restrooms on St. George Island were closed to the public on Wednesday after someone broke all of the mirrors there.
The restrooms are expected to reopen today after the damage is repaired.
There have been a number of acts of vandalism on county property in recent months, including at the restrooms at the Eastpoint fishing pier and those at the Buddy Ward Park in Apalachicola among others.
Vandalism has been a recurring problem around the county and it is costing local taxpayers.
Not only does the county have to pay for the repairs, but are also paying to have cameras and additional lighting installed.
In December, the county agreed to work with a company called Vector Security to install five High-Definition exterior cameras at lighthouse park on St. George Island.
That service comes with monitoring and after hour notification.
They also plan to install more turtle friendly lighting in the common area around the bathrooms.
The commission has also agreed to install cameras at the Eastpoint fishing pier and at the Buddy Ward Park.
