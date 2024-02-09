A Franklin County man was arrested on Thursday for urinating in front of children and a teacher at the Apalachicola Bay Charter School.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said 24-year-old Daniel Ulm was arrested after he stopped his truck on Avenue G behind the ABC school and began urinating where he was seen by children on the playground and a teacher.
The teacher notified the school resource officer who notified deputies in the area.
Ulm was arrested a short time later on Water Street.
Ulm was charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and resisting arrest.
He was out on bond at the time of the arrest, and the new charges may violate that bond.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said 24-year-old Daniel Ulm was arrested after he stopped his truck on Avenue G behind the ABC school and began urinating where he was seen by children on the playground and a teacher.
The teacher notified the school resource officer who notified deputies in the area.
Ulm was arrested a short time later on Water Street.
Ulm was charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and resisting arrest.
He was out on bond at the time of the arrest, and the new charges may violate that bond.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment