Franklin County is moving forward
on a project to revamp the old Ferry Dock Boat Ramp in Eastpoint.
The ramp was last renovated in
1985 and it’s showing signs of age.
The project consists of removing the
existing boat ramp and concrete sheet pile wall and replacing them with a steel
sheet pile wall, two 20-foot-wide boat ramps and a fixed timber dock.
There will also be some needed improvements
to the access road to the Ramp.
Even though the design phase of
the project was approved in 2018, the final permits and design were only approved
by FWC and the Army Corp of engineers in 2022 and the money for construction
only became available in late 2023.
The project will cost just under
1.5 million dollars.
