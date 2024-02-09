Friday, February 9, 2024

Franklin County is moving forward on a project to revamp the old Ferry Dock Boat Ramp in Eastpoint

Franklin County is moving forward on a project to revamp the old Ferry Dock Boat Ramp in Eastpoint.

 

The ramp was last renovated in 1985 and it’s showing signs of age.

 

The project consists of removing the existing boat ramp and concrete sheet pile wall and replacing them with a steel sheet pile wall, two 20-foot-wide boat ramps and a fixed timber dock.

 

There will also be some needed improvements to the access road to the Ramp.

 

Even though the design phase of the project was approved in 2018, the final permits and design were only approved by FWC and the Army Corp of engineers in 2022 and the money for construction only became available in late 2023.

 

The project will cost just under 1.5 million dollars.





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment