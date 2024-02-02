Duke Energy Florida, this week, notified the Florida Public Service Commission that it will seek a rate increase that, if approved, would increase base rates beginning next year.
But the company says because of planned investments to increase generation unit efficiency, reduce outages and expand solar generation, customers could actually see a drop in their monthly electric bill.
The company says it plans to enhance its existing power plants to reduce fuel consumption and expects customers will save $150 million to $200 million per year in reduced fuel costs.
Duke Energy also plans to build 14 new solar plants between 2025 and 2027, adding over 1000 megawatts of clean energy to Florida’s grid.
The proposed investments will decrease outages and shorten restoration times for customers and communities, while reducing emissions at a reasonable cost.
The expected impact base rate changes will be an average annual increase of approximately 4% of the total bill during 2025 through 2027.
Even with the requested base rate increase, the company expects overall customer bills to decrease in 2025.
