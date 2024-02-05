FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Melvin is a 2 yr old big-headed sweetheart! This
handsome boy is a lover boy and will make the perfect valentine for someone
looking for unconditional love in time for Valentine's Day!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
