Franklin County Commissioners are looking for a better
location for the public shooting range on Highway 65.
The current location of the shooting range is too
close to the Humane Society, the county jail and the landfill.
In general, the range isn’t in that great of
shape, though in 2018 the county did do some needed upgrades to the facility to
make the range safer.
The range is the only public shooting range in the
county.
Commissioners are now looking at moving the
shooting range further north to county owned property near the road camp.
There are a lot of wetlands on the property which
may cause some issues, but the county plans to do a survey of the wetlands
there to see if there enough dry land for a shooting range.
They said that even if the property doesn’t prove
to be usable for a shooting range, at least they will know what the wetlands
are on the property for possible other uses.
