Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Important Membership Information!
Membership Invoices have gone out through GrowthZone. The email associated with the primary email contact on your member application will receive the invoice. Please keep an eye on your spam folder as we transition to GrowthZone. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out.
Core Aspirations is owned by Laura Ring. The studio is located at 27 Azalea Drive, Crawfordville, FL, 32327
If you haven't checked them out yet we encourage you to! Our CORE Team consists of dedicated, experienced Instructors who are passionate about bringing wellness and health-conscious exercise to the Tallahassee and Crawfordville communities. Although our backgrounds are from varying Pilates Certifications, we have a solid foundation in Anatomy and follow the STOTT PILATES® method. Our Team has vast experience working with general fitness goals, Athletic Conditioning, Pre/Post Natal, and Special Populations, including Scoliosis, Hip and Knee Replacements, Osteoporosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Spinal Fusions, Back and Disc related injuries, and injuries in all joints. Focusing on total body strengthening and ideal alignment helps our clients attain their personal goals in a safe, encouraging environment. Each instructor adds a personal touch to each class to vary up the workouts and to challenge different muscle groups.
Thank you to all our members who came out to show support!
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
An article about your business or organization
A job listing for your business
An event your business or organization is hosting
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com *Information shared with the chamber before 12:00pm Tuesday will be included in current weeks ENews. Anything after will be added in the following week.
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment