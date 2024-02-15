Franklin County Commissioners have hired a construction
company for a project to widen and resurface a portion of County Road 67.
The proposed work will extend about 1.9 miles from the Crooked
River Bridge to State Forest Road 166; it is phase 2 of a 4-phase project to
upgrade all of County Highway 67 to the Liberty County line.
This portion of the project was actually bid out twice last
year, but even the lowest bid was more than the county had to spend on it.
The work includes widening and resurfacing the existing
lanes, and originally included the addition of 5’ paved shoulders, but the
shoulder work was removed to cut costs.
The Florida Department of Transportation has now provided
additional funding for the project which will include 1’ paved shoulders as a
necessary safety upgrade.
Last week, the county awarded the construction contract to a
Roberts and Roberts construction for just under 1.9 million dollars.
The construction start date is set for February the 23rd.
