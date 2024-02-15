Franklin County Commissioners approve first expenditures under new TDC spending plan

Last week the Franklin County Commission approved a new
Tourist Development Council spending plan that allows 10 percent of local TDC
collections to be used for public safety services including law enforcement and
the county has already approved its first expenditures under the new rule.
The board last week approved a 153-thousand-dollar request
from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to hire and equip two additional
sheriff’s deputies to patrol the high-tourism area of St. George Island.
They also approved a nearly 26-thousand-dollar request from
the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a beach compatible
ATV fully equipped with a medical sled and just over 30 thousand dollars to
cover the annual payment on a fully equipped quick response vehicle.
The SGI Volunteer Fire Department responded to 199 emergency
medical calls in 2022 and nearly all the calls to beach areas were in response
to non-resident tourists and visitors.
