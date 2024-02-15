Thursday, February 15, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—February 15th


FEBRUARY 15, 2024

Whale Week: Celebrating the Wonder of Whales

Celebrate Whale Week 2024 with us! Discover NOAA's work to study, recover, and conserve these magnificent marine mammals.

Podcast: A Game-Changing Effort for Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales

Listen to our new episode for an update from our experts on the status of North Atlantic right whales, and our plans to use Inflation Reduction Act funds for right whale conservation.

Video: What Does It Mean to Have Whale Sense?

Watching whales in their natural habitat is an incredible experience—but it must be done in a way that doesn't disturb or harm them. The Whale SENSE program recognizes commercial whale-watching companies that follow best practices to safely operate around whales. Watch the video to learn about the program and how to find a whale-watching company that is committed to safe and respectful whale-watching practices.

Name That Whale Contest!

North Pacific right whales are one of the rarest of all large whale species. Scientists estimate that there are fewer than 50 individuals in its eastern population. Help us celebrate an exciting new discovery by naming the newly identified North Pacific right whale spotted during last year’s whale survey.

A Message from Kim Damon-Randall, Director of NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources

Read a message from Kim Damon-Randall, director of NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources, as she spotlights large whale species, climate change, and what you can do to conserve whales.

Highlights

Photos: Share Some Love This Valentine’s Day

Show your friends you care (about marine life) with our fun Valentine’s Day cards!

Why We Love Farmed Seafood

This Valentine’s Day, NOAA experts share their love stories with aquaculture.

Alaska

Public Input Helps Improve Our Understanding of Marine Ecological Relationships in Alaska

Scientists developed a new approach that combines information from different types of ecosystem models to help account for data gaps and improve understanding of predator-prey relationships in a changing environment.

New Program Manager to Lead Economic and Social Science Research in Alaska

The Alaska Fisheries Science Center is pleased to announce Abigail Harley as the new lead for the Economic and Social Sciences Research program. This program provides vital economic, anthropological, and sociological information to fisheries managers to create a more holistic approach to fisheries management.

Scientists Use DNA to Examine Differences between Hatchery and Wild Chinook Salmon in Southeast Alaska

Hatchery-reared salmon show genetic differences from wild populations in only a few generations, but those differences vary among hatcheries.

Scientists Identify Ways to Account for Effects of Climate Change on Fish Stock Estimates

NOAA Fisheries scientists have developed a new method to address climate-driven changes in pollock spawning or migration, and the resulting complication of stock assessments. This has helped to improve the accuracy of Alaska pollock population estimates.

West Coast

Climate Change Affects Different U.S. West Coast Fishing Fleets Unequally

Climate change is hitting fishermen hard. But it's not hitting all those who depend on the sea for their livelihood the same way. A new study shows vessels that fish further north will likely experience more dramatic changes.

Southeast

Rice’s Whales Heard in the Western Gulf of Mexico

We recorded evidence of endangered Rice’s whales in the western Gulf of Mexico. These findings demonstrate their regular occurrence in waters offshore of Texas and the first evidence of Rice’s whales offshore of Mexico.

Preparing for Development of the Blue Economy in the U.S. Caribbean

NOAA published reports summarizing recent workshops held to improve our ability to plan for the future of marine environments in the U.S. Caribbean.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Study Provides Guidance on Detecting North Atlantic Right Whales in Wind Energy Areas

Scientists recently published research that provides data-driven guidance for using passive acoustic monitoring in wind energy areas to detect North Atlantic right whales when they are present and calling. These data help inform how long offshore wind developers should listen for endangered right whales before construction.

Celebrating Black History Month with Isaiah Mayo

Meet Isaiah Mayo, biological science technician at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s Milford Lab. Learn about his science journey, why he loves his work, how he’s creating a supportive community for People of Color, what Black History Month means to him, and more in the latest edition of Faces of the Northeast Fisheries Science Center.

Science Blog: Continuing to Follow Fenway—Her Southern Journey and New Calf

Each winter, Research Fish Biologist Heather Foley and others in the Whale Ecology Branch load up their cameras, drones, the R/V Selkie, and other research gear and head south to Fernandina Beach, Florida. Using a drone, the team recently spotted a female right whale named Fenway. And, she wasn’t alone. She was with her calf!

Upcoming Deadlines

February 16: Applications due for Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training Program 

February 20: Applications due for NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

February 28: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity funding opportunity

March 4: Applications due for Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund funding opportunity

March 11: Comments due for proposed issuance of Incidental Take Statement and funding to the State of Alaska for Southeast Alaska salmon fisheries

March 15: Proposals due for the eeBLUE Aquaculture Literacy Mini-grants Program

March 20: Full proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

March 31: Applications due for the Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement funding opportunity

April 1: Applications due for the Fiscal Year 2024 Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Projects

April 12: Applications due for established Regional Ocean Partnerships funding opportunity

April 30: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program funding opportunity

Upcoming Events

February 21: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (National)

February 23: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (Caribbean)

March 1: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (West Coast)

March 4: Public webinar on Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Partnership Grants funding opportunity

March 48: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council March 2024 Meeting

March 5: Workshop for Educators—Connecting Students to Climate Solutions

March 5–7: North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Risk Reduction Technology Workshop

March 7: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (Alaska)

March 8: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (National)

March 511: Pacific Fishery Management Council March 2024 Meeting

March 1822: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council March 2024 Meeting 

March 20: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (National)

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

