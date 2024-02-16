Things to do in Gulf County!

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!
The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 23 - starting at noon ET:
Bobby Blackmon
The Cat Daddy Blues Band
Kelly & The Healers
Corey Hall Music
JC and The Backscratchers
***Performance times will be confirmed at a later date.
Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!
There will be plenty of vendors for you and the kids to enjoy. And don't forget to stop and support all Reid Avenue's merchants who will be open for business.
Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show!
To ensure the event’s success and to give the fans even more of a reason to travel to our area, we are pleased to offer sponsorship levels that will fit into everyone’s advertising budget.
The sponsorship commitment form and vendor form can be printed from our website at http://www.gulfchamber.org/onlinedocuments.cfm.
This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.
