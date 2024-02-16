UF/IFAS News: National Invasive Species Week, pollinator-friendly app and more

Are you familiar with the invasion curve? Scientists and federal agencies depend on it as a tool that describes the arrival and spread of a nonnative species and the management actions required at each stage. National Invasive Species Week begins Feb. 26 and UF/IFAS scientists at the Invasion Science Research Institute explain how they and citizens play into this process. Need an expert? Contact us.
Recent research, programs, events and more.
We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Jessica Chitwood-Brown has returned to UF/IFAS and now runs the lab at the Gulf Coast Research and Education Center -- where she earned her Ph.D. and did her post-doctoral research, in the northern end of Florida tomato country.
Dr. Scott Angle, now the University of Florida provost, bids farewell to UF/IFAS after 3 1/2 years as its administrative leader. Angle emphasized artificial intelligence, increased experiential learning and greater organizational reach.
Flavors of Florida, the premier UF/IFAS tasting showcase, comes to the Champions Club at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on March 21, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.. Tickets are available now at tinyurl.com/IFASFOF24..
Wax myrtle (Myrica/Morella cerifera) is one of those evergreen shrubs that mostly lives out its life in the background. Neither tall and imposing (on average, up to 12’; rarely as tall as 20’), nor full of showy flowers, it is nonetheless an important native species.
University of Florida scientists have numerous research projects to update nutrient management recommendations. To help, we have developed a survey to align current and future research with the technology investments and interests of Florida farmers.
Congratulations! You got into UF, and all you have worked for the past 4 years of high school has finally come to fruition! Wait…now what do you do? Here are 5 things you can do while you anxiously await getting to campus:
