Franklin county commissioners will hold a public hearing tomorrow to amend the spending plan for the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
The Tourist Development Council is funded through a 3 percent tax on hotel and rental houses in Franklin County.
Last year the TDC raised about 3.4 million dollars.
Under a rule approved by the legislature last year, up to 10% of Tourist Development Sales Tax proceeds can now be allocated for public safety services including emergency medical services and law enforcement services, which are needed to address impacts created by increased tourism.
Before that can happen, the TDC needs to update its spending plan which will have to be approved at a public hearing before the county commission.
The draft plan allows for a maximum of 9% of TDC revenues to be spent for administrative activities, 40% for advertisement and promotional activities, and 21% towards items like museum improvements and operations, erosion control efforts, maintenance dredging and visitor center activities.
The proposal includes 10% for public safety services, 10% for beach park facilities, and 10% as a reserve.
The amended spending plan was approved by the Tourist Development Council on January the 10th and the public hearing will be held tomorrow during the Franklin County commission meeting.
