Wakulla County has been awarded over 3.8 million dollars to build a new library facility.
The award is part of $86 million in federal funds being provided throughout the state through the Multipurpose Community Facilities Program.
The federally funded Multipurpose Community Facilities Program supports the construction and rehabilitation of community facilities that provide important resources to Floridians to support workforce development, educational opportunities and access to healthcare in small and rural communities.
Projects include community centers, health clinics, schools and workforce development programs serving Floridians across 18 counties.
The funding will allow Wakulla County to build a new library facility that will be centrally located and accessible to target communities.
The new library will serve the community by allowing residents to have easy access to telemedicine rooms, computer classes and education, and computers for various job-related activities.
The award is part of $86 million in federal funds being provided throughout the state through the Multipurpose Community Facilities Program.
The federally funded Multipurpose Community Facilities Program supports the construction and rehabilitation of community facilities that provide important resources to Floridians to support workforce development, educational opportunities and access to healthcare in small and rural communities.
Projects include community centers, health clinics, schools and workforce development programs serving Floridians across 18 counties.
The funding will allow Wakulla County to build a new library facility that will be centrally located and accessible to target communities.
The new library will serve the community by allowing residents to have easy access to telemedicine rooms, computer classes and education, and computers for various job-related activities.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment