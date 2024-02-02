Franklin Needs Incorporated this week held a ribbon cutting for the new mammography machine at Weems Memorial Hospital.
Franklin Needs is a group that for years has raised money to provide free mammograms to uninsured residents of Franklin County.
Last October the group presented a check to Weems Memorial Hospital for over 137 thousand dollars that was used to help purchase the new mammography machine for the hospital.
The money provided by Franklin Needs was used as a required match for a 258-thousand-dollar grant from the US Department of Agriculture through the American Rescue Plan Act.
That grant allowed Weems to purchase not only a digital mammography machine but also an echo ultrasound machine.
It also returned mammography services to the hospital for the first time in nearly 10 years.
Since then, the hospital has provided over 50 mammograms to Franklin County residents.
Even though Franklin Needs provides free mammograms year-round, they are holding a mammogram drive during the month of February – they are calling the event “Pink February.”
All you have to do to enter is schedule a mammogram during the month of February by calling the hospital at 850-653-8853 extension 119.
Every appointment is entered into the drawing for a 100-dollar gift card.
If you can’t afford a mammogram, then go to www.franklinneeds.com to find out how to get Franklin Needs to pay for it.
