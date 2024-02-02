UF/IFAS News: Microbiology experiment launches to space station, insights into equity in citizen science and more

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning Jan. 29, 2023
What's an alternative to roses and chocolates for Valentine's Day? Try giving a plant to your loved one. It lasts longer and might even provide aesthetic and aromatic pleasure.
Recent research, programs, events and more.
We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Beating staph infections can be tricky in the best of times. But what happens if you get infected while in space? That’s the scenario Kelly Rice, a UF/IFAS associate professor of microbiology and cell science, hopes to help understand.
A new study from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences shows that feminism is good for science. Teams of citizen scientists were most effective when women joined the research process, the study showed.
The study synthesized 17 years of data from the Archbold Biological Station Buck Island Ranch and sheds light on the direct and spillover effects of agriculture land intensification on multiple ecosystem functions provided by grasslands and wetlands.
A free workshop on the findings is scheduled on Feb. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The workshop will take place at the UF/IFAS Extension Miami-Dade County auditorium, at 18710 SW 288th St., Homestead, Fla.
News and updates from across the UF/IFAS network.
For his work as an educator and spokesperson for agriculture during his 22-year career with UF/IFAS Extension, McAvoy has been named to the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame, an honor he’ll receive Feb. 13 at the Florida State Fairgrounds near Tampa.
This beekeeping calendar is a tool for all beekeepers in Florida, small scale to commercial operations. This calendar is meant to be a reference point for beekeeping management and is not comprehensive.
In February, the UF/IFAS Extension Clay County Master Gardeners and Horticulture Agent have plenty of opportunities for you to learn and increase your gardening skills! Here are some upcoming classes and events.
Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
Lesson in leaves: They're made up of multiple layers of plant cells. Plant cells contain chloroplasts. Chloroplasts contain chlorophylls. Chlorophylls are green pigments, and they absorb sunlight.
This video, featuring UF/IFAS expert Mark Clark, describes the research being done in Cedar Key, Florida which was shown to help lessen the wave surge damage from Hurricane Idalia in 2023.
Infographic: Helping bats helps humans
While bats can carry viruses that can make humans ill, the best way to protect human health is to protect natural habitats of bats!
Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
News and Media Relations Team
No comments:
Post a Comment