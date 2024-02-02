The Conservation Corps of the
Forgotten and emerald Coasts say some of their oyster shells are missing and
they would like to know where they went.
The Conservation Corps is a local
AmeriCorps program that empowers young people to positively impact their lives
and community through training, certifications and hands-on field
Experiences.
The Conservation Corps stores oyster
shells at the Mill Pond in Apalachicola.
The oysters are collected from the
oyster cookoff, seafood festivals and even some restaurants for use in
restoration projects in Apalachicola Bay.
They collected over 23 tons of freshly
shucked shell from area restaurants, the 2022, 2023 Seafood Festivals, and the 2022,
2023 and 2024 Oyster Cook Off events.
The program was paused due to funding
but is expected to start again soon.
In January, a tractor was seen making
numerous trips to the Mill Pond in Apalachicola taking the recycled oyster
shells and transporting them down Market Street.
And have been used in restoration
projects like protecting the shoreline at Sawyer Street on St George Island and
at the Marshall House on Little St. George Island.
If you have any information on what
happened to the shell, please contact the Corps office at 850-323-0176
