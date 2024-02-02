Friday, February 2, 2024

The Conservation Corps of the Forgotten and emerald Coasts say some of their oyster shells are missing and they would like to know where they went.

 

The Conservation Corps is a local AmeriCorps program that empowers young people to positively impact their lives and community through training, certifications and hands-on field

The Conservation Corps stores oyster shells at the Mill Pond in Apalachicola.

 

The oysters are collected from the oyster cookoff, seafood festivals and even some restaurants for use in restoration projects in Apalachicola Bay.

 

They collected over 23 tons of freshly shucked shell from area restaurants, the 2022, 2023 Seafood Festivals, and the 2022, 2023 and 2024 Oyster Cook Off events.

 

The program was paused due to funding but is expected to start again soon.

 

In January, a tractor was seen making numerous trips to the Mill Pond in Apalachicola taking the recycled oyster shells and transporting them down Market Street.

 

And have been used in restoration projects like protecting the shoreline at Sawyer Street on St George Island and at the Marshall House on Little St. George Island.

 

If you have any information on what happened to the shell, please contact the Corps office at 850-323-0176




