NOAA Fisheries FishNews—February 1st

Highlights

Recovering Pacific Salmon Under the Inflation Reduction Act

salmon

NOAA Fisheries received $27 million in funding under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act to help recover threatened and endangered Pacific salmon in the face of climate change.

Podcast: 60 Years of Science on the Atlantic

towing net

The Northeast Bottom Trawl survey reached a major milestone when it turned 60 years old in fall 2023. This survey takes place along the East Coast in the spring and fall and produces a time series that provides decades of standardized data on fisheries and ocean conditions in the Atlantic used to inform scientists and managers. In this new episode of the Dive In with NOAA Fisheries podcast, we'll hear from Phil Politis about how the survey is conducted, what life is like aboard the vessel, and why the long-running survey is so valuable.

Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Partnership Grants Notice of Funding Opportunity

salmon jumping in river

NOAA Fisheries announced the availability of up to $700,000 in funding to restore habitat for Atlantic salmon. Selected projects will support recovery of the Gulf of Maine Distinct Population Segment of Atlantic salmon, a federally listed endangered species and a NOAA Species in the Spotlight. This funding opportunity will remain open until 2026, with applications accepted and considered annually. Proposals for funding in the current federal fiscal year are due by April 1, 2024.

New Plan to Improve Recreational Fisheries Data Collection on Gulf Coast

GulfFIN

NOAA Fisheries and the Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Information Network have released GulfFIN’s Regional Implementation Plan. This plan will guide the allocation of agency and partner resources, including funding and research. These resources will address the recreational fishing data needs and priorities over the next several years for Gulf Coast stock assessors and managers.

Video: National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NOAA works with the U.S. Coast Guard and other federal agencies (such as the Department of State) to prevent and respond to human trafficking. Watch this video to hear a message from the three chairs of the Maritime Security and Fisheries Enforcement Agency Working Group in observance of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

NOAA Fisheries Seeks Comment on Proposed Issuance of Incidental Take Statement and Funding to State of Alaska for Southeast Alaska Salmon Fisheries

NOAA Fisheries is seeking public comment on a Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the issuance of an Incidental Take Statement for salmon fisheries in Southeast Alaska subject to the 2019 Pacific Salmon Treaty Agreement.

West Coast

10 Projects Will Support Urban Fish Restoration around Portland, Oregon

View of greater Portland, Oregon, area (Photo: Zack Frank/Adobe Stock)

With $3.8 million in funding from NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, the Clackamas Partnership is removing fish passage barriers and restoring habitat to benefit threatened Chinook salmon and steelhead.

Hatcheries Yield More Salmon for Endangered Killer Whales; New Analysis Open for Comment

salmon

NOAA Fisheries seeks review of an analysis of methods to help the Southern Resident killer whale population.

Pacific Islands

ESA@50 Ocean Art Contest Winners Announced

“Scalloped Hammerheads” by Amelia M., Grade 11, Guam

We’re thrilled to announce the winners of the 2023 ESA@50 Ocean Art Contest! More than 600 students from 63 schools and programs in American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and Hawai‘i participated. Their art projects helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act and raise awareness about threatened and endangered marine life in the Pacific Islands region. Check out the winning artwork!

Southeast

$4.3 Million Will Support Habitat Restoration in Coastal Louisiana

750x500-delacroix_area_mississippi_river_delta-credit-Coastal-National-Elevation-Database-Applications-Project

The Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection, and Restoration Act Program has approved more than $4.3 million in funding for the NOAA-sponsored South Delacroix Marsh Creation Project. The project will restore more than 400 acres of marsh in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.

Saving Fish for Tomorrow: Tagging Provides a New Lens on Charter Fishing

tagging

In the vast waters off the coast of Louisiana, a dynamic duo is making waves in the world of offshore pelagic fishing. They’re challenging the status quo by championing sustainable practices. Lakelynn and Blake Devine, the forces behind Intensity Offshore fishing charters, have been on a remarkable journey tagging yellowfin tuna and swordfish. They contribute valuable data to NOAA through our Cooperative Tagging Program. In fact, they tagged the most fish in the Gulf of Mexico in 2023.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Collaboration with Canada Strengthens Ocean Acidification Science

science at work

Scientists at NOAA Fisheries’ Milford Laboratory in Connecticut, and Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s Pacific Biological Station in British Columbia, recently participated in a scientific exchange. Each laboratory hosted an early-career scientist from the other lab for 1 week to collaborate and learn methods to examine the effects of ocean acidification on marine invertebrates. The goal of the exchange is to ensure that both labs’ research teams can reproduce experimental conditions and measure how shellfish respond to climate change.

Upcoming Deadlines

February 5: Applications due for NOAA Gulf of Mexico Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

February 5: Public comments due for proposed incidental take regulations for Maryland Offshore Wind Project

February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

February 14: Proposals due for Ruth D. Gates Coral Restoration Innovation Grant funding

February 16: Applications due for Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training Program 

February 20: Applications due for NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

February 21: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (National)

February 23: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (Caribbean)

February 28: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity funding opportunity

March 1: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (West Coast)

March 4: Applications due for Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund funding opportunity

March 7: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (Alaska)

March 8: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (National)

March 11: Comments due for proposed issuance of Incidental Take Statement and funding to the State of Alaska for Southeast Alaska salmon fisheries

March 15: Proposals due for the eeBLUE Aquaculture Literacy Mini-grants Program

March 20: Full proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

March 20: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (National)

March 31: Applications due for the Rural Energy for America Program  Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement funding opportunity

April 1: Applications due for the Fiscal Year 2024 Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Projects

April 12: Applications due for established Regional Ocean Partnerships funding opportunity

April 30: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program funding opportunity

Upcoming Events

February 5: Mid-Atlantic Cooperative Research Summit

February 6: Workshop for Educators: Creating a District Environmental Literacy Plan 

February 68: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council February 2024 Meeting

February 812: North Pacific Fishery Management Council February 2024 Meeting

March 48: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council March 2024 Meeting

March 5: Workshop for Educators: Connecting Students to Climate Solutions

March 5–7: North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Risk Reduction Technology Workshop

March 511: Pacific Fishery Management Council March 2024 Meeting

March 1822: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council March 2024 Meeting

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

