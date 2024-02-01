February Wrack Line Newsletter - The Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance

The Wrack Line: Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance February 2024.
Photo of a snowy plover adult by Britt Brown
Events:
February 2-8: Florida Winter Shorebird Survey
Pre-season Partnership Meetings:
February 20: Nature Coast. Email Jennifer Eells (Jennifer.Eells@MyFWC.com).
February 29: Panhandle. Email Raya Pruner (Raya.Pruner@MyFWC.com) or Nick Vitale (Nicholas.Vitale@MyFWC.com).
February 29: Timucuan. Email Hailey Dedmon (Hailey.Dedmon@MyFWC.com).
March 4: St. Johns / Flagler. Email Hailey Dedmon (Hailey.Dedmon@MyFWC.com).
March 6: Collier-Lee-Charlotte. Email Col Lauzau (Collette.Lauzau@FloridaDEP.
March 7: Space Coast. Email Hailey Dedmon (Hailey.Dedmon@MyFWC.com).
March 11: Keys. Email Suzy Roebling (Susan.Roebling@MyFWC.com) or Natalie Bergeron (Natalie.Bergeron@MyFWC.com).
March 12: Treasure Coast. Email Niki Desjardin (Niki@ecological-associates.
March 14: Volusia County. Email Jennifer Winters (jwinters@volusia.org) or Jaymie Reneker (JReneker@volusia.org).
FSA News
Florida Winter Shorebird Survey
February 2-8, 2024
Florida’s annual Winter Shorebird Survey starts tomorrow! 2024 is the 16th year of the Florida Winter Shorebird Survey (a.k.a. the First Friday in February Survey). This week-long survey serves as the official statewide snapshot of coastal wintering shorebirds and seabirds in Florida. We are enthused to invite you to participate across the state!
The primary objective of the Winter Shorebird Survey is to better understand the winter distribution of shorebirds and seabirds in Florida. This annual survey will allow us to recognize long-term trends or changes in winter population sizes and distribution. It will also help us identify key wintering sites - information that is much needed to guide future conservation efforts, particularly for our state or federally listed focal species.
If you plan to participate, please review the 2024 protocol, review the list of routes and sign up for an existing route or add a new route on the Route Survey List. Adding your name to the 2024 column for your route means you are officially signed up!
After the survey is complete, please submit your data by March 1 into the Google Sheet. If you have questions about a route or the survey, please contact the Regional Coordinator listed in the protocol.
Based on prior success, we’re continuing to support the following:
As partners in shorebird conservation, we sincerely appreciate your dedication to the birds and your health and safety are top priority. If you participate in the Winter Shorebird Survey, check with the Florida Department of Health for the latest public health advisory and guidance.
If you have questions or concerns, please email shorebird@MyFWC.com. We look forward to participating alongside you in this fun winter survey. Thank you for contributing vital data!
Photo by Britt Brown
FSD Updates
Save the Date: FSD Webinars
It’s that time of year again! The start of the 2024 shorebird and seabird breeding season is just around the corner and the FSD will reopen in March. The FSD data team has put together a series of webinars tailored for monitors with all levels of experience.
March 13, 1-2:30 pm (EST): FSD webinar for new route surveyors. Learn the basics of the Breeding Bird Protocol and how to enter surveys into the database.
March 14, 1-2:30 pm (EST): FSD webinar for returning route surveyors. This refresher includes important updates to the database and review of the Breeding Bird Protocol.
March 15, 1-2:30 pm (EST): FSD webinar for new and returning rooftop monitors. Learn the basics of monitoring seabirds and shorebirds on rooftops and how to enter surveys in the database.
Registration is now open for the 2024 FSD webinars. Details and instructions will be emailed to registered participants prior to the webinars.
Email FLShorebirdDatabase@
Ebb Tidings
Join us!
The 2024 breeding season will be here before we know it. There are many ways to get involved in conserving Florida's charismatic shorebirds and seabirds. Every breeding season there are opportunities to get involved through: posting important nesting areas; educating the public by stewarding at breeding colonies and nesting sites; and monitoring birds nesting on the ground or at one of the many rooftops that host nesting birds.
If you would like to get involved in the 2024 breeding season activities, email shorebird@MyFWC.com for more information about your local partnership and opportunities.
You can also learn about local efforts by joining the flock on social media: Florida Shorebird Alliance Facebook Group
Photo by Britt Brown
The Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) is a statewide network of local partnerships committed to advancing shorebird and seabird conservation in Florida. FSA partners collaborate to identify and address important needs regarding research, management, education, outreach, and public policy. The FSA accommodates a wide range of views on the best strategies to conserve shorebirds and seabirds. However, all partners share the same goal of establishing areas where seabird and shorebird populations are viable and managed in balance with human activities.
Thursday, February 1, 2024
February Wrack Line Newsletter - The Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance
