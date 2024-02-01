Thursday, February 1, 2024

The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Chef Sampler coming up on March 3rd

26th Annual Forgotten Coast

Chef Sampler


The 26th Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler

Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, from 6:00-9:00 pm.

Tickets are $100.00 per person


Chefs from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory located on 4th Street and Avenue D in Apalachicola.


Our talented shopkeepers and local designers give the event an extraordinary touch and add creative flair by decorating each table individually. The tables range from elegant, artistic and funky.


You don't want to miss the Culinary event of the year!


For more information call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or email us at info@apalachicolabay.org.


Call and get your tickets soon, as this event sells out fast.

If you or your business is interested in decorating a table contact us.


If you would like to have a Sponsor Table Click Here

 

If you or your business would like to donate anything for the silent auction please contact Becca at Becca@apalachicolabay.org





Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment