Hundreds of people turned out Tuesday to watch a sea turtle release at Cape San Blas.
Gulf World Marine Institute out of Panama City Beach released 40 sea turtles into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday morning.
The turtles were from a group of over 50 animals that were cold stunned during severe low temperatures last week.
During cold snaps, sea turtles can enter a comatose state if they get caught in shallows, bays and estuaries below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
The turtles were rescued and taken to the Gulf World Marine Institute in Panama City Beach where they were warmed up and treated so they could be re-released as quickly as possible.
