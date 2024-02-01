Thursday, February 1, 2024

Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

View this email in your browser
Important Membership Information!
Membership Invoices have gone out through GrowthZone. The email associated with the primary email contact on your member application will receive the invoice. Please keep an eye on your spam folder as we transition to GrowthZone. 
Please note multiple employees representing an organization or business can be added as users to be able to register themselves for an event and make payment under the related contact tab under your business or organization's "Info Hub". If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out. 

Link to GorwthZone Log-in: wakullacountychamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/MIC/Login

Chamber and Member Events


Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum recognizes the service of African-American servicemembers in WWII.
1/30-3/2

Wakulla United Futbol Club Spring Evaluations
2/3

Ribbon Cutting for CORE Aspirations Pilates Studio
2/8

Walk Across Wakulla
2/8-3/8

Rotary Club of Wakulla Valentine's Day Festival 
2/10

Business After Hours: Hosted by Cabs and Counters
2/22

English Financial February Workshop: What Baby Boomers Need To Know About Retirement Income
2/27
RSVP by 2/23

February Member Networking Luncheon 
2/28

Food Systems Summit
3/1

Bridal Expo
3/3

Wakulla Wonderful Celebration
3/9

Camp Gordon Johnston Veteran's Parade
3/9
Click here to view: Wakulla's Florida Scorecard
Member Newsletter Requests


Bourbon Raffle Fundraiser

Winter lawn, tree, and flower bed care during the winter months

TCC Wakulla Center Services

February Special from Sunrays Spa

Oyster Radio Valentine's Day Advertising Package

Rybak Realty Cleans Up Wakulla County
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
  • An article about your business or organization
  • A job listing for your business
  • An event your business or organization is hosting
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com 
*Information shared with the chamber before 12:00pm Tuesday will be included in current weeks ENews. Anything after will be added in the following week.
Email
Website
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment