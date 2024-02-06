Liberty and Wakulla Counties will share in $135 million dollars to expand broadband internet access to Floridians, including small and rural communities.
The funding is coming through the Broadband Opportunity Program which will support 54 projects in 33 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion that will provide internet to over 27,000 unserved residential, educational, agricultural, business and community locations.
Through the program, the Cities of Bristol, Hosford, Telogia, and unincorporated Areas of Bristol and Liberty County will receive over $3. 7 million dollars to add 116 miles of fiber coverage to 15 unserved locations in Liberty County, increasing speeds to 1G symmetrical.
Wakulla Springs, Sopchoppy and Ashmore Area will receive over 2.4 million dollars to add 135.7 miles of minimum 1G symmetrical fiber coverage to 1,517 locations within Wakulla County.
Governor Ron DeSantis said connecting Florida’s small and rural communities to broadband internet will help people find jobs, access education resources and expand their businesses.
The funding is coming through the Broadband Opportunity Program which will support 54 projects in 33 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion that will provide internet to over 27,000 unserved residential, educational, agricultural, business and community locations.
Through the program, the Cities of Bristol, Hosford, Telogia, and unincorporated Areas of Bristol and Liberty County will receive over $3. 7 million dollars to add 116 miles of fiber coverage to 15 unserved locations in Liberty County, increasing speeds to 1G symmetrical.
Wakulla Springs, Sopchoppy and Ashmore Area will receive over 2.4 million dollars to add 135.7 miles of minimum 1G symmetrical fiber coverage to 1,517 locations within Wakulla County.
Governor Ron DeSantis said connecting Florida’s small and rural communities to broadband internet will help people find jobs, access education resources and expand their businesses.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment