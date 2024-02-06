The Friends of the Port St. Joe Library are holding a fundraising silent auction through the month of February.
The auction begins today and continues until the end of the month.
There are more than 60 items available for bids, you can see all of the items inside the Florida/Genealogy Room in the library.
Each item is accompanied by a description, suggested value, opening bid and bid increments as well as a "buy-now"" price for those who want an item and want to avoid battling other bidders.
Prospective bidders can obtain a bid number when registering at the library.
All of the money will help provide programs at the library.
