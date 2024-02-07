There
were 13 deaths caused by lightning strikes in the United States last year; 4 of
them happened in Florida.
Those
numbers are way down.
On
average 21 people die every year from lightning.
The
four deaths in Florida happened in Clearwater, Deltona, Putnam City and Brevard
County,.
The
other lightning related deaths in the US occurred in Texas, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma,
Alabama, and Kentucky.
Lightning
can strike from 10 miles away, so if you can hear thunder, you are in danger of
being struck by lightning.
The
only safe places to be during a thunderstorm are in a building or in a car.
Stay
away from windows and doors, and stay off porches.
You
should also stay off corded phones, computers and equipment that put you in
direct contact with electricity, and avoid plumbing, including sinks, baths and
faucets.
If
you are caught outside with no safe shelter nearby, do not take shelter under
an isolated tree; get away from ponds, lakes and other bodies of water; and
stay away from objects that conduct electricity.
No comments:
Post a Comment