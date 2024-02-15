Spanish Florida talk This Saturday (New Location)!

Spanish Florida: History Program
The Carrabelle History Museum is presenting a speaker program entitled, “Spanish Florida”. This program will feature Barbara Clark, Archaeologist and Director of the Florida Public Archaeology Network (FPAN) and will be held Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 10 am - 12 pm at a new location at the Carrabelle Masonic Lodge, 108 N. E. 1st Street, Carrabelle, FL (next to the Episcopal church.). There is no charge for this event. Donations are gladly accepted to defray costs. Seating is limited.
From cattle to citrus, the El Camino to architecture, the Spanish have left their mark on Florida. This lasting legacy came at a price, however. Join us to learn more about this messy, but fascinating history, and gain insight into why Florida is such a unique place still today!
Sponsored by Shaun Donahoe Realty and C-Quarters Marina. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. For more information, contact 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com.
SAVE THE DATE FOR UPCOMING PROGRAMS
Carrabelle Culture Crawl, Saturday, March 16, 10 am - 3 pm, Carrabelle History Museum & Downtown Carrabelle
Special Exhibit: Tate's Hell the Place, Tate's Hell the Legend, March 16-April 27, Carrabelle History Museum
Do you enjoy the programs, event and exhibits from the Carrabelle History Museum? Then join us! Join or renew today as a
Member of the Carrabelle Historical Society which serves as friends of the Carrabelle History Museum.
Your Annual Membership to the Carrabelle Historical Society costs $15 for individuals, $20 for families or $35 for organizations and businesses. Membership may be paid online here by credit card or PayPal - Join Online. You may also renew by completing the CARRABELLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEMBERSHIP FORM and mailing it along with your check made payable to: Carrabelle History Museum to
P.O. Box 0666, Carrabelle, FL, 32322.
If you have any questions, contact us at 850-697-4121, carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com or https://www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org/membership.
Volunteers are needed! In order to hold these fabulous events and keep the museum operating, we depend on volunteers. Please consider being a volunteer today! A few hours of your time would make a huge difference to the Carrabelle History Museum. We have volunteer opportunities in the areas of research, event planning, administration, docent, greeter, event set up, and much more.
There is no admission fee for these events. Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online.
