The historic Chapman Auditorium in Apalachicola will soon get a little upgrade that will make it an even better space for shows and presentations.
The auditorium is currently operated by the Panhandle Players; the auditorium provides an entertainment venue for locals and tourists for plays and other live entertainment, and even some school functions.
Last week, the Franklin County Commission approved $25,000 to replace the stage curtains at Chapman Auditorium in Apalachicola.
The money will be provided through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
The theater will also get custom blackout shades to cover the side windows at a cost of around 6500 dollars.
Much of that cost will be covered by the Panhandle Players.
Chapman Auditorium, which is at the corner of Highway 98 and 12th Street in Apalachicola was built in 1934.
The Chapman building served as a school from the 1930s into the 1970’s.
The Chapman building is the northernmost example of art deco in the state of Florida; a study by the University of Florida called it one of the 11 most endangered historic buildings in the state.
