The 21st annual African-American
History Festival will be held this weekend in Apalachicola.
The event is
sponsored by the Hillside Coalition of Laborers for Apalachicola and celebrates
the African-American aspect of Franklin County's history.
This year’s theme is “The Dream, The Struggle, The Reality.”
Festivities start
today at noon when the vendor booths open and there will be an adult formal party on Friday at 9 p.m.
The big day is
Saturday.
The day will start
with a parade at noon and continues with Live Entertainment, Food, arts and
crafts, cultural events and more.
There
is a local talent show and the popular ethnic fashion show.
This
year's entertainers include the P and W trio out of Albany, Georgia and the
dance party band Konkoction..
On Sunday there will
be an outdoor worship at noon – the festival will officially end at 4 PM
on Sunday.
All of the activities
take place at Franklin Square on 6th street in Apalachicola.
You can get more
information about the event on-line at HCOLA.ORG or like the group on Facebook.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064616562149
No comments:
Post a Comment