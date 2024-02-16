Friday, February 16, 2024

Weekend Goings On in Franklin County

Weekend Events


H’COLA’s Annual African-American History Festival will be held February 16-18. This event is a celebration of African-American history, life, music, and culture. This outdoor, family-oriented event is filled with varied artists and entertainers, children’s activities, arts, history, education, health & wellness, and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the 3-day event.

Carrabelle Country Farmers Market


The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting their Country Farmers Markets Saturday from 9:00 am-1:00 pm at 1975 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle, FL at the foot of Carrabelle’s lighthouse.

Vendors with locally-made gifts and goodies like farm-fresh produce, grass-fed beef, delicious baked goods including cinnamon rolls, artisan breads, and cookies, plus batch roasted coffee, gorgeous art, handcrafted balms, and handmade goods and craft items.


www.crookedriverlighthouse.com.




Spanish Florida: Speaker Program

February 17 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm


The Carrabelle History Museum is presenting an interesting speaker program entitled, “Spanish Florida”. This program will feature a speaker from the Florida Public Archaeology Network (FPAN) and will be held Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 10 am – 12 pm in the Masonic Lodge, 108 N. E. 1st Street, Carrabelle, FL (next to the Episcopal church.), Carrabelle, FL. There is no charge for this event.


Fish Rubbing Class

February 17 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm


The Carrabelle Artist Association presents Fish Rubbing Gyutako. An Asian art experience with optional international lunch. February 17th 2024 at Carrabelle Senior Center.

Offered 10-12 AND 1-3pm. Please specify when you reserve.

Advance $15, at the door $18

Tickets available at the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce Office, the Carrabelle Senior Center,

For more info call or text 850-294-9664 morrispottery@gmail.com


Boos & Booze Haunted Pub Crawl

February 17 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm


Join us on our haunted pub crawl in downtown Apalachicola. Your ghostly guide(s) will tell you local ghost stories while making stops at local bars and pubs along the way. Those who attend this tour will get a FREE “Boos and Booze” Haunted Pub Crawl koozie at the start of the tour for your beverage. This tour is for ages 21+ only. The tour will begin in front of the Chamber of Commerce which is located at 17 Avenue E next to the Dixie Theatre and may last up to 2-hours encompassing a walk a littler over half a mile. This tour is not recommended for people with mobility issues.


http://www.apalachghosttour.com/



Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment