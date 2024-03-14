A Full Weekend Ahead in Franklin County!

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Full Weekend Ahead!

29th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Day Veterans Parade

March 9 @ 10:30 am - 5:00 pm


Now in the 19th year of documenting the landscape and culture of the last vestige of authentic “Old Florida,” Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, America’s Great Paint-out, is among the world’s most prestigious plein air events. Artistic excellence and the production of investment quality art continue to be the trademark of this 10-day festival. As the event continues, organizers are honing what makes the Forgotten Coast event exceptional. More info on their website: Forgotten Coast En Plein Air



Apalach Ghost Tour

March 15 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm


Take a paranormal ghost tour of downtown Apalachicola and see if any ghosts still roam the streets. Your ghostly guide will tell you local ghost stories all while using real ghost hunting equipment to see if any spirits are still around. Select tour-goers and volunteers will get to use EMF detectors, and other ghost-hunting equipment at select locations on the tour. Bring your positive energy and let’s try to say “hello” to the ghosts of Apalachicola. The tour will begin in front of the Chamber of Commerce which is located at 17 Avenue E next to the Dixie Theatre and may last up to 90-minutes. This is a family-friendly tour.

For more info & to book: Apalach Ghost Tour - Apalachicola, FL Ghost Tour

Carrabelle Country Farmers Market

March 16 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm


The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting their Country Farmers Markets every 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturday from 9:00 am-1:00 pm at 1975 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle, FL at the foot of Carrabelle’s lighthouse.

Vendors with locally-made gifts and goodies like farm-fresh produce, grass-fed beef, delicious baked goods including cinnamon rolls, artisan breads, and cookies, plus batch roasted coffee, gorgeous art, handcrafted balms, and handmade goods and craft items.

Guests can also visit the free Keeper’s House Museum to see the new exhibit featuring the historic Fresnel lens and browse inside the Lighthouse Gift Shop for unique, nautical-themed art, jewelry and souvenirs. In addition, visitors have the unique opportunity to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the Bay for a small fee.

The Market is actively recruiting new and returning vendors. Vendors may sign up at any time. The cost to be a vendor is $10 a market. For more information, contact 850-697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com or www.crookedriverlighthouse.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.


Trash Cleanup Day at Tate’s Hell

March 16 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm


Join the Florida Forestry Department on March 16th in Carrabelle at the Pine Branch OHV Trailhead to clean up Tate’s Hell. Volunteers will be provided lunch as well!

1421 Gully Branch Road, Carrabelle FL.


Carrabelle Culture Crawl

March 16 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm


The Carrabelle History Museum is hosting the Carrabelle Culture Crawl on Saturday, March 16, 2024, 10 am to 3 pm. This cultural event is a free celebration of amazing local culture, art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle. 

﻿

For more information, contact the Carrabelle History Museum, SE 106 Avenue B, Carrabelle, FL at 850-697-2141, carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.comwww.carrabellehistorymuseum.org. Volunteers and sponsors are needed. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.


Eastpoint Rib Cookoff

March 16 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm


Hope you are all getting ready for the 24th Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff. This year’s event will be held on March 16th at the Firehouse located at 24 6th St in Eastpoint, Florida.

This year the Eastpoint Fire Cook Team will be smoking our traditional 1000 pounds of ribs, 300 pounds of pulled pork and cases of smoked chicken for you to enjoy. We will also have our famous Apple Dumplings and Ice Cream and Fried Dragon Skins. The gate opens at 10:00 and admission is free. Dinners will be served at the fire house starting at 11:00 and going till it’s all gone.


To enter the competition, become a sponsor or make a donation, please contact any fire department member or contact us at 850-653-6401 

Apalachicola Area Historical Society Spring Speaker Series

March 16 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm


The Apalachicola Area Historical Society (AAHS) will be presenting a program, War Comes to Apalachicola: The Story of the HMS Empire Mica by Grayson Shepard as part of their Spring Speaker Series on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 4:00 pm at the Raney Carriage House, 126 Market Street, Apalachicola, FL. Additional Spring Speaker Series events are scheduled on April 20 with Billy Blackman and May 18 with Jack Rudloe.

Boos & Booze Haunted Pub Crawl

March 16 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm


Join us on our haunted pub crawl in downtown Apalachicola. Your ghostly guide(s) will tell you local ghost stories while making stops at local bars and pubs along the way. Those who attend this tour will get a FREE “Boos and Booze” Haunted Pub Crawl koozie at the start of the tour for your beverage. This tour is for ages 21+ only. The tour will begin in front of the Chamber of Commerce which is located at 17 Avenue E next to the Dixie Theatre and may last up to 2-hours encompassing a walk a littler over half a mile. This tour is not recommended for people with mobility issues.

Info and booking here: https://www.apalachghosttour.com/



