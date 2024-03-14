A Full Weekend Ahead in Franklin County!

Carrabelle Country Farmers Market
March 16 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting their Country Farmers Markets every 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturday from 9:00 am-1:00 pm at 1975 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle, FL at the foot of Carrabelle’s lighthouse.
Vendors with locally-made gifts and goodies like farm-fresh produce, grass-fed beef, delicious baked goods including cinnamon rolls, artisan breads, and cookies, plus batch roasted coffee, gorgeous art, handcrafted balms, and handmade goods and craft items.
Guests can also visit the free Keeper’s House Museum to see the new exhibit featuring the historic Fresnel lens and browse inside the Lighthouse Gift Shop for unique, nautical-themed art, jewelry and souvenirs. In addition, visitors have the unique opportunity to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the Bay for a small fee.
The Market is actively recruiting new and returning vendors. Vendors may sign up at any time. The cost to be a vendor is $10 a market. For more information, contact 850-697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com or www.crookedriverlighthouse.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
