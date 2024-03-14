The recently re-formed Keep Franklin County Beautiful Organization now has a Facebook page.
Keep Franklin County Beautiful is a group that works to combat litter in the county and also works to promote recycling.
It was last active in the county in the early 2000’s.
There is now a new group of people who are restarting the program.
They should be an active affiliate of Keep America Beautiful by this summer.
The group has also received its non-profit status from the state, so it can take donations.
There is a 7-member board of young and highly motivated people to oversee the program but more volunteers are needed.
The group already has an aluminum recycling effort at the Apalachicola Farmer’s Market, where people can bring their aluminum cans every two weeks.
They also have collection sites at three businesses in Apalachicola.
That earns the group 50 cents for every pound of aluminum they collect.
They hope to expand that effort to Eastpoint, Carrabelle Lanark Village, Alligator Point and St. George Island if they can get the volunteers.
If you would like to keep up with the group’s efforts and maybe help them in their work, be sure to like them on Facebook.
