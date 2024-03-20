A Great White Shark that was tracked off the coast of St. George Island last week has now pinged off the coast of Pensacola.
The 10-foot 5-inch-long great white shark, known as Rose, is being tracked by a research group called OCEARCH.
She is still a juvenile, weighing 600 pounds.
The shark was first tagged in 2020 off Nova Scotia, and is now swimming in the Gulf of Mexico.
The shark was located relatively close to St. George Island on March 11th and 18th before being tracked to an Area off Pensacola on Monday.
Rose previously pinged off Cape Coral on March 3 and Sarasota on March 5.
You can follow Rose’s progress on-line at Ocearch.com.
https://www.ocearch.org/tracker/
