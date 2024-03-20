In case you didn't know, this
week is Government Finance Professionals Week, a time to recognize government
finance professionals and the vital services that they provide to our state and
our community.
Government Finance
Professionals Week is sponsored annually by the Florida Government Finance
Officers Association, a professional association founded in 1937 and serving
more than 3,300 professionals from state, county and city governments, school
districts, colleges and universities, special districts, and private firms.
On Tuesday, Franklin County
commissioners agreed to adopt a resolution celebrating the week and
acknowledged some of the local finance professionals for their hard work,
dedication and leadership
The resolution was presented
by Franklin County Clerk of Court Michele Maxwell, who also took some time to
recognize the people in the county finance department for their hard work.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ
Smith also took the opportunity to recognize Ginger Coulter, who has served as
the finance officer at the Sheriff’s Office for nearly 24 years.
He presented her with a nice
vase, which says Ginger Coulter, you’re awesome.
No comments:
Post a Comment