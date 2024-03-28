Accuweather released its first official forecast for the upcoming Hurricane Season, and it is not optimistic.
The long-range forecasters at Accuweather think that the season will start early and will be very busy.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially gets underway on June 1st and runs through the end of November and forecasters say all signs continue to point toward the upcoming season being worse than last year, with the potential to rank as one of the most active in history.
Last hurricane season featured 19 named storms, but there were only four direct U.S. impacts.
AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting 20-25 named storms across the Atlantic basin in 2024, including 8-12 hurricanes, four to seven major hurricanes and four to six direct U.S. impacts.
And there is a 10-15% chance of 30 or more named storms this year.
There are two key factors that have AccuWeather forecasters sounding the alarm; the return of La Niña and historically warm water across the Atlantic Ocean.
The current El Niño pattern that is in place is forecast to transition into a La Niña pattern during the second half of the hurricane season.
La Niña typically leads to more tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic due to reduced wind shear, or disruptive winds high in the atmosphere.
The other big issue is warm water across much of the Atlantic basin, especially across the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean and the Main Development Region [for hurricanes.
The Atlantic water temperatures observed in March were around or even warmer than they were in March ahead of the very busy 2005 and 2020 hurricane seasons.
Even though we are a few months away from hurricane season, the time to start preparing is now.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management has a comprehensive on-line guide of all of the steps you should take to prepare for a major storm.’
You can find it at Florida disaster dot org
https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/florida-hurricane-guide/
