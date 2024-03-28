The Democratic Party in Franklin County will have to elect a new chairperson in the next few weeks after the local party chair was ousted from her position over the weekend.
The 120-member Democratic party central committee met on Sunday and voted to oust Miami-Dade Chair Robert Dempster and Franklin County Chair Carol Barfield.
The group voted to allow Palm Beach County Chair Mindy Koch to keep her job.
The three chairpersons were suspended earlier this month in what they called an effort to get local parties back on track.
The Franklin County Democratic party now has 45 days to find a new chairperson.
