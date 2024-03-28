NOAA Fisheries FishNews—March 28th

Thursday, March 28, 2024

Marsh Madness

While players duel it out on the court, we’re keeping score of all the ways marsh habitat plays an important role in the protection and restoration work we do for communities, fish, and wildlife.

Highlights

NOAA Fisheries Zoologist Describes New Fish Species

New Species

Dr. Katherine Bemis of the National Systematics Laboratory recently helped describe a new species of fish—the papillated redbait.

Where the Leatherbacks Roam

Leatherback Sea Turtles

Scientists find evidence of critical feeding grounds for endangered leatherback turtles along the U.S. Atlantic coast by studying their movements with satellite tags.

West Coast

New Research Reveals Full Diversity of Killer Whales as Two Species Come into View on Pacific Coast

Killer Whales

Scientists have identified two well-known killer whales in the North Pacific Ocean as separate species. The findings resolved one of scientists’ outstanding questions about one of the world’s most recognizable creatures.

Lost Skulls and Latin: How Scientists Chose Names for Newly Identified Killer Whale Species

Latin Names of Killer Whales

A team of NOAA Fisheries and university scientists published new research in Royal Society Open Science showing that West Coast resident and Bigg’s killer whales are different species. To identify names for the new species, the scientists dug into the history of killer whale science on the Pacific Coast.

Pioneering Project to Restore Bull Kelp Forests in Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary in California

Bull Kelp

With a new $4.9 million grant through NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation, Greater Farallones Association is restoring imperiled bull kelp forests in Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary in California using innovative techniques.

Southeast

Emergency Response Effort for Endangered Sawfish

Sawfish Emergency

NOAA Fisheries and partners are initiating a project to rescue and rehabilitate smalltooth sawfish affected by an ongoing mortality event in South Florida.

Meet Biological Science Technician, Kristin Hannan

Kristin Hannan

Kristin shares her background, what she enjoys most about working for the Southeast Fisheries Science Center, and her advice for anyone interested in a career at NOAA Fisheries.

Meet Communications Specialist, Meaghan Emory

Meaghan Emory

Meaghan shares her experience growing up that led her to her current job as a communications manager for NOAA’s Southeast Fisheries Science Center.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

From Survey to Stock Assessments—How Data Are Used

From Survey to Stock

Fish biologist Jessica Blaylock walks us through what kinds of data she and other survey scientists collect during the Bottom Trawl Survey and how that data is used in stock assessments.

Women's History Month: Talking with Angela Silva

Angela Desilva

Angela Silva is a social scientist for the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s Offshore Wind and Ecology Branch. To celebrate Women’s History Month, she talked about her science journey, what she loves most about her job or career, what advice she has for the next generation of women scientists, and more.

Women's History Month: Talking with Megan Amico

Megan Amico

Megan Amico is the gear researcher and fish biologist for the Northeast Fisheries Science Center. She collaborates with commercial fishermen to explore and evaluate on-demand gear that could reduce North Atlantic right whale entanglements. She also evaluates the use of a low-profile gillnet to reduce sea turtle bycatch and supports white shark research through passive acoustics.

Women's History Month: Talking with Dvora Hart

Dvora is an operations research analyst and lead assessment scientist for the Northeast Fisheries Science Center. We spoke with her about her love for the natural world and mathematics and her work in fisheries and mathematical biology.

Dvora Hart

Upcoming Deadlines

March 31: Applications due for the Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement funding opportunity

April 1: Applications due for the Fiscal Year 2024 Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Projects

April 5: Deadline for Public Comment on National Aquaculture Development Plan

April 10: Pre-proposals due for National Fish and Wildlife Foundation's Coastal Resilience Fund

April 11: Applications due for USDA Value-Added Producer Grants

April 12: Applications due for established Regional Ocean Partnerships funding opportunity

April 15: Applications due for United States Department of Agriculture Special Research Grants Program Aquaculture Research

April 25: Deadline for Public Comment on Proposed Rule for Updating and Clarifying Provisions of the Magnuson-Stevens Act

April 26: Applications due for the Alaska Indigenous Engagement Program Grants

April 30: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program funding opportunity

May 2: Applications due for the Young Fishermen’s Career Development Projects competition

May 7: Applications due for the Sea Grant FY 2024 American Lobster Research funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Local Food Promotion Program funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers Market Promotion Program funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Regional Food System Partnerships funding opportunity

May 28: Applications due for two Environmental Protection Agency Clean Ports Program grant competitions

June 1: Deadline for nominations for the 2024 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award  

Upcoming Events

April 4–16: North Pacific Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 5–18: Public Listening Sessions for the Seafood Import Monitoring Program

April 5–11: Pacific Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 8–11: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 9–11:  Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 11: Informational webinar on Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program

April 16–18: New England Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

May 18: Ocean Fun Days 2024

