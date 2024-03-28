Gulf Coast State College Designated a Military Friendly® School for 2024-2025

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College has once again been named a “Military Friendly School” for the 2024-2025 Military Friendly® Cycle. The Military Friendly Schools list recognizes the top 20 percent of colleges, universities and trade schools that do the most to embrace America’s armed service members, veterans and spouses as students and ensure their success on campus.
“Gulf Coast State College is very proud to work with our military, and we are honored to receive this designation for the 2024-2025 cycle,” said Glen McDonald, President of Gulf Coast State College. “The faculty and staff at GCSC strive to provide the highest quality education that is affordable and accessible to our active duty and veteran students.”
