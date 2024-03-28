FLORIDA NATURE TRACKERS NEWSLETTER
SPRING 2024
New Bald Cypress Boardwalk and Trail
The FWC’s newly completed Bald Cypress Boardwalk and Trail at J. W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area in Palm Beach County gives visitors majestic views of a wetland full of cypress trees adorned with air plants.
On the trail, you can also explore slash pine flatwoods, sawgrass wetlands and a hardwood hammock. Along the way you might see red-cockaded woodpeckers, warblers, river otters, raccoons and wading birds like herons, egrets and ibises.
To plan your visit, see FWC's webpage for J.W. Corbett WMA.
Bald Cypress Boardwalk and Trail at J. W. Corbett WMA
Enjoy the Cove!
The following article was contributed by Jaya Milam, a resident of Steinhatchee, Florida, whose family has been visiting Hagen's Cove at the Tide Swamp Unit of Big Bend WMA for many years. Jaya completed the Coastal Systems of Florida course, part of the Florida Master Naturalist Program, and concentrated on Hagen's Cove for her final project. She’s also involved in the Leave Nothing But Footprints messaging found at public parks in Taylor County.
Hagen's Cove has always been one of my all-time favorite places to visit and de-stress, surrounded by the natural beauty and habitat of Florida's native coastline. Gazing across the various landscapes makes you realize what a hidden gem Florida has tucked away in this cove.
It's a privilege to have this natural coastline so close by, offering wonderful views that have remained unchanged for many years. It provides a calming experience, allowing you to leave your cares and worries aside for a few minutes of serene bliss and appreciation for life in this peaceful environment.
Jaya and her family enjoying the beach and scalloping at Hagen's Cove
Our family has been coming here for years, enjoying everything Hagen’s Cove has to offer. Whether the tide is in or out, the view is always absolutely gorgeous!
Whether it's bird watching, fishing, or scalloping, it's always an enjoyable time, even if you lose your snorkeling gear on the sea floor. Have no fear; the tide will go out, allowing you to retrieve your lost treasures with a little patience, as our young daughter learned during one of our many scalloping adventures at Hagen’s Cove.
Many times, there are pockets of deeper water that make great swimming holes to rejuvenate and chill on a hot summer day. Just be cautious of your feet; small critters may be very interested in a nibble to find out what you are about.
Here are some memories from another local (who happens to be my husband):
Growing up in the area, Hagen's Cove was a frequent destination for my family. We enjoyed barbecue cookouts, swimming, and simply being outdoors. One of my favorite memories is trekking back up into Oyster Creek, the small creek on the south side of the recreation area. Far into the estuary, we would find locations where tidal currents had dug out what we called "doodle" holes around the points of land, making excellent swimming holes. We spent many hours enjoying those excursions.
After a stressful day, I come to Hagen’s Cove to relax, taking in the tranquil nature and spectacular views from the lookout tower. It's a time to put everything aside and get a greater perspective on life, appreciating the privilege of having such a wonderful natural place to unwind and enjoy in our backyard.
Sunsets are absolutely amazing from anywhere in Hagen's Cove. It’s an incredible experience to watch the sun disappear beneath the waves. After the sky fades to black, Hagen’s Cove also serves as a great location to set up a telescope and enjoy the heavens’ display.
Let’s watch out for the residents living in the habitat and preserve their living environments so they can exist in the comforts of their own homes.
These wonderful places are worth preserving and protecting for everyone to enjoy and for future generations to come, leaving nothing but footprints. If we all do our part, this place will be an absolute treasure for those to come.
Wildlife to Watch for This Season
Keep an eye out for these wildlife happenings in spring.
- Frogs and toads move to ponds, streams and ditches to breed following rains.
- Horseshoe crabs lay eggs on coastal beaches on a full moon at high tide.
- Snakes and other reptiles are more active and likely to be seen in yards and gardens.
- River otter pups and bobcat kittens will be born April through May.
- Wood storks in North Florida begin courtship and nesting.
- Watch for hummingbirds feeding on blooms of columbine, buckeye, and feeders.
- Courtship ritual of adult alligators begins, noted by the loud and resounding bellows and water slapping.
Carolina wren (Upper left); Gulf sturgeon (Upper right); Swallowed-tail kite (Lower left); River otter (Lower right)
Explore an Old-Growth Hardwood Hammock at Andrews WMA
Located in Levy County, Andrews WMA protects the last large tract of a hardwood hammock that once stretched over 20,000 acres along the Suwannee River.
What is a Hammock?
You may have only ever heard the term “hammock” referring to a bed made of rope suspended between two trees. When it comes to natural areas, though, a hammock is a stand of trees that differ from their surrounding habitats. The hammock at Andrews WMA is mostly oak, pignut hickory and southern magnolia trees. The pine forests found in surrounding areas are noticeably scarce. Old-growth forests like the hammock at Andrews WMA can only be experienced in a few places in the state.
Who Lives in Hammocks?
Hardwood hammocks, especially ones with old trees, provide countless homes to native wildlife. Small mammals and bats raise their young in the hollows of dead or dying trees. Fallen bark shelters the beautiful Eastern coral snake as well as the lizards on which it feeds. The tree canopy provides a place for birds to find their insect food and raise young. When you visit Andrews WMA, look high and low to fully experience the wildlife found in the hammock.
Florida WildQuest 2024
It's almost time for Florida WildQuest 2024!
April 27 through May 5 grab your phone and go on a wild adventure to complete scavenger hunt missions and discover some of Florida’s best spots to see wildlife and enjoy the outdoors. This year’s event will take place on all Wildlife Management Areas across the state.
Visit FloridaWildQuest.com to learn more!
Make a Wildlife Refuge at Home
Want to see more spring flowers and pollinators at your home? FWC’s 40-page Planting a Refuge for Wildlife booklet is designed to help Floridians grow a refuge for wildlife at home and in their communities.
