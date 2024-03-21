April events and Spring outdoor fun along Florida's Forgotten Coast

We'd Really Love to Hear from You!
Carrabelle 32nd Riverfront Festival April 27
Make plans to join the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce for the 33rd Annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival, a fun-filled day along the beautiful historic Carrabelle Florida waterfront! Enjoy family-friendly activities, live music, unique entertainment, colorful arts & craft vendors, and delicious food vendors, Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 10 am – 6 pm. There will be plenty of activities for the young and old along the beautiful historic harbor. This event is FREE, pet friendly, and open to the public. Details.
7th Annual SGI Brewfest April 20
The SGI Brewfest will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 1:00-4:00pm (Eastern) in the public parking area adjacent to SGI Lighthouse Park. The SGI Brewfest is a one-day beer tasting festival to promote the appreciation of craft beer. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society. 2024 will be our 7th year. This year’s event features an even broader selection of amazing craft beers, friendly faces and furry friends. This is a very limited engagement and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets will NOT be sold at the door. This event will SELL OUT, so buy your tickets early! Details.
Area Lighthouse Full Moon Climbs April 23
The April Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Tuesday, April 23 from 8-10 p.m Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico, and Apalachicola Bay under the evening sky. Details.
The Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon Climb will also be Tuesday, April 23 from 7-9 pm at the lighthouse located at Carrabelle Beach. Visitors can enjoy the gorgeous natural surroundings of St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the rising Pink Moon and evening sky. April’s full moon is traditionally known as the Pink Moon, and it heralds the arrival of spring. It is called the Pink Moon because it often aligns with the blossoming of a particular wildflower indigenous to the eastern regions of North America—the Phlox subulata. This early spring bloom, commonly known as creeping phlox or moss phlox, also bears the charming name “moss pink.”
Billy Blackmon to Present Talk April 20
The Apalachicola Area Historical Society (AAHS) will present a Spring Speaker Programs featuring Billy Blackman on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 4:00 pm at the Raney Carriage House, 126 Market Street, Apalachicola. Billy Blackman is an area author, musician, horse farrier, and former newspaper man who resides in Wewahitchka, Florida. He spent 18 years as editor of the Havana Herald newspaper where he won several Florida Press Association awards. Billy was also a columnist for the Tallahassee Democrat. Learn more here.
Bay Area Choral Society Concert April 13
The Bay Area Choral Society will present its spring concert on Saturday, April 13, at 6:00 at Trinity Episcopal Church. This popular choral group recently announced that they have been invited to perform in a Christmas Concert at Carnegie Hall in December. Come hear them before they hit the Big Apple this year! Details.
30th Annual Historic Apalachicola
Home & Garden Tour May 4
Apalachicola's annual Home and Garden Tour is scheduled for May 4 and will feature a variety of homes ranging from century-old houses to charming bungalows and contemporary homes. Homes will be open only on Saturday, May 4 from 10 am - 4 pm. Details.
Apalachicola Boat & Car Show April 20
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce present the 25th Annual Boat & Car Show on April 20 from 10am to 4pm at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola. Come see Boats and Cars of all makes and models while enjoying the relaxed atmosphere of being on the river in Apalachicola. This year we are also having a Golf Cart Show, If you would like to register your Car, Boat or Golf Cart for the show, you can visit Apalachicolabay.org to download a form or stop by the Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Apalachicola. Details.
Camp Gordon Johnston Presents Holocaust Exhibit April 2-27
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present an exhibit to remember the Holocaust, beginning Tuesday, April 2 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, April 27. Visitors are invited to come see this sobering exhibit, and help our society remember those that were victims of atrocity, prejudice, and hate. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted. Details.
Panhandle Players will present Lend Me a Tenor April 4-7.
World-renowned tenor Tito Merelli has signed on to play Otello at a Cleveland opera company in the fall of 1934. He arrives late and, through a set of crazy circumstances, passes out after mixing wine with a huge dose of tranquilizers. Believing that the divo is dead, the excitable opera manager taps his hapless assistant, an aspiring singer named Max, to suit up as the Moor and replace Merelli. Meanwhile, the tenor’s jealous wife, his ambitious female co-star, Max’s young girlfriend and the flirtatious head of the opera guild are on the scene fighting—sometimes literally—for the star’s attention. A sensation on Broadway and in London’s West End, this madcap, screwball comedy is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter. Details.
