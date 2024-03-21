Alligators are a part of life in Florida, sometimes a dangerous
part of life.
This
is the time of year that Florida’s alligators begin to get more active– which
means human/ gator contact is guaranteed.
Gator bites have been on the rise in recent
years – moving from about 1 every three years to now about 7 per year.
Most
gators want nothing to do with humans, but every now and then a gator will show
up in someone’s yard or in a popular swimming hole, and then the state steps
in.
The
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hire hunters to remove
nuisance gators when necessary.
They
get about 16 thousand calls a year – and remove about a third of the gators.
To
minimize human contact with Alligators, the Florida Fish and Wildlife
Conservation Commission recommends staying out of waters inhabited by large
gators, especially at night when gators actively feed.
You
should also never feed an alligator.
Not
only is it illegal, but it teaches the gator to equate humans with food.
When
cleaning fish don’t dump the remains in lakes or rivers where people swim or
launch boats.
You
can find out more about living with alligators on-line at myfwc.com/alligators.
If
you should encounter an alligator in a location where it could bother people,
report it immediately to the Florida Nuisance Alligator Hotline at
866-392-4286.
That’s
866-FWC-GATOR.
