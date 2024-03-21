The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has extended the
deadline for applications for membership on the Shrimp Advisory Panel for the
next three-year term.
The advisory panel provides information and help to
develop management rules for shrimp species in the Gulf of Mexico.
The council is looking for recreational and
commercial fishermen to join the panels, as well as seafood dealers and
processors, conservationists, scientists, and concerned citizens.
They generally meet no more than one or twice each
year and are compensated for travel and per diem expenses for all meetings.
If you would
like to apply for a position, the applications are on-line.
Applications are due by March 22nd.
You can find
the applications on-line at www.gulfcouncil.org
To apply for the Shrimp
Advisory Panel, go to:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfbvGHy46EGu3zRx_sU9XrzzXFgQ9S9Ecr7M0uemJNQLsHXZQ/viewform
No comments:
Post a Comment