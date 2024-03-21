Thursday, March 21, 2024

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has extended the deadline for applications for membership on the Shrimp Advisory Panel for the next three-year term.

 

The advisory panel provides information and help to develop management rules for shrimp species in the Gulf of Mexico.

 

The council is looking for recreational and commercial fishermen to join the panels, as well as seafood dealers and processors, conservationists, scientists, and concerned citizens.

 

They generally meet no more than one or twice each year and are compensated for travel and per diem expenses for all meetings.

 

If you would like to apply for a position, the applications are on-line.

 

Applications are due by March 22nd.

 

You can find the applications on-line at www.gulfcouncil.org

 

To apply for the Shrimp Advisory Panel, go to:

 

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfbvGHy46EGu3zRx_sU9XrzzXFgQ9S9Ecr7M0uemJNQLsHXZQ/viewform

 




