Carrabelle Mayor Brenda LaPaz says she will resign as Mayor at the end of the month.
LaPaz moved to Carrabelle in 2008, and became a city commissioner in 2011.
She has served as the city’s mayor since 2015.
As mayor, LaPaz has overseen a number of improvements including a new City Hall, and upgrades to the city’s infrastructure.
There have also been many visible improvements to the city through beautification projects done through the Carrabelle Community Redevelopment Agency.
On Monday, mayor LaPaz issued a letter stating that she will not seek re-election this year, and will in fact, resign from the job at 11:59PM on March the 31st.
She said the reasons for her stepping down are personal but include health, family and financial reason.
She added that almost every waking moment over the past 12 and a half years has been dedicated to being a public servant to the city of Carrabelle, and she can no longer provide that level of public service to the city.
Along with her duties as mayor, Brenda Lapaz also served as chairwoman of the Carrabelle Community Redevelopment agency, was a member of the Apalachee Regional Planning Council Board of Directors, a member of the Franklin County Tourist Development Council Board of Directors.
