Expected rains this week could lead to more flooding along the Apalachicola River.
The National Weather Service is currently forecasting about three inches of rain in Franklin County over the coming days.
With river levels already elevated, it is likely that some river and coastal flooding will occur.
Bloody Bluff and Gardner’s Landing are currently closed due to flooding.
The Franklin County Emergency Management Office says if you live along the river or in a flood prone area, prepare to move to higher ground if necessary.
DO NOT drive through flood waters.
It only takes a few inches to make your vehicle float away, and the water could conceal other hazards.
Pay close attention to local weather conditions, and go to the Emergency Management website at
https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com for more weather information.
