Mobile vendors who work around the public beach on St. George Island are now limited as to where they can park.
The Franklin County Commission last week passed a resolution amending the current areas where vendors can park.
The county has just opened the new beach parking lot area between Chili Boulevard and 1st Street West on St. George Island which has added 32 designated parking spaces in the commercial district.
Now that the area is designated parking, the county says it is no longer suitable for peddler’s parking as the trailers are unable to fit within the confines of a single parking space.
Specifically, the paved parking area between Chili Boulevard and 1St Street West along Gulf Beach Drive and all right-of-way areas of Franklin Boulevard are off limits to peddling.
At this time county officials recommend vendors use the parking lot on E Gulf Beach Drive, east of the basketball court area.
The County is plans to create a Vendor Plaza area and are now in the design phase for an area along the right-of-way of Gulf Beach Drive and 2nd Street East.
