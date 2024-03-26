If you think bats
may be living in your building, now is the time to check your attic, eaves or
chimney spaces and get rid of them.
Bat maternity season
begins April 16th and runs through August 15th, and during those 5 months it’s illegal
to block bats from their roost.
Florida is home to
13 resident bat species, including listed species such as the Florida bonneted
bat.
Bats are highly beneficial, both ecologically and economically.
Florida’s bats are insectivores, with a single bat eating up to hundreds
of insects a night, including mosquitoes and other garden and agricultural
pests.
Some bat species
roost in buildings and houses and while it is illegal to harm or kill bats in
Florida, it is allowed to exclude bats outside of the maternity season.
The most effective and only legal method to
remove roosting bats from structures is the use of exclusion devices, which
allow bats to safely exit a structure but block them from returning to their
roosts.
It is only legal to use exclusion devices from
Aug. 15 until April 15, outside of the maternity season.
Permits are required to use exclusion devices
outside of those dates.
Bats cannot legally
be captured or relocated.
If you would like to
see some of the legal ways to exclude bats from your home or other structure,
go on-line to MyFWC.com/Bats.
