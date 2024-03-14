Cuban Treefrogs have been found in the Forgotten Coast, including Franklin County

There
is a new invasive species being seen in Northwest Florida.
It
is called the Cuban treefrog.
Cuban
treefrogs are from Cuba, and arrived in Florida around 1920 mostly likely in
cargo ships.
They
have been staying in the southern part of the state because they can’t tolerate
North Florida winters, but that seems to be changing.
There
are now multiple records of Cuban Tree Frogs from panhandle counties, including
in Franklin County.
In
fact, a few of the frogs that were found in Franklin County are now in a terrarium
at the Extension Office in Apalachicola, so you can see them for yourself.
Cuban
treefrogs can reach six inches, which is much larger than our local tree frogs.
Cuban
treefrogs are known to consume native frogs, wiping them out of many areas in
the state.
Like
most invasive species, they reproduce at high rates and have few predators.
If
you think you may have seen a Cuban treefrog, contact the county extension
office to verify identification before you try to remove them.
The
extension office is at 261 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries
Street at the Mill Pond in Apalachicola or call them at 850-653-9337.
If you touch the frogs, make sure you wash your hands immediately.
Some people experience a very strong skin reaction after
touching Cuban treefrogs.
Also, make sure you don't rub your eyes before washing your
hands.
